UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
(Corrects value of bonds in euros to 631 mln, not 651 mln)
SAO PAULO Jan 26 Investors have offered to tender a combined $5.58 billion worth of dollar- and euro-denominated global bonds as part of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro's $6 billion bond buyback program.
Petrobras got a combined $4.89 billion worth of dollar-denominated bonds tendered and another 631 million euros ($676 million) in buyback offers from investors, according to a securities filing on Thursday. The buyback will expire on Feb. 8, under different conditions from the first phase that was sealed on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.