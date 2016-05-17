SAO PAULO May 17 State-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA launched on Tuesday a combined sale of five- and
10-year bonds worth $6.75 billion, the debt-laden Brazilian oil
producer's first in a year, two sources with direct knowledge of
the situation said.
According to the sources, who requested anonymity since the
transaction is in the works, Petrobras will raise $5
billion from the sale of five-year debt at a yield of 8.625
percent, and $1.75 billion with the 10-year portion at a yield
of 9 percent.
Petrobras hired the investment-banking unit of Banco do
Brasil SA to handle the transaction, alongside Bank of America
Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Banco Santander SA.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Bernard Orr)