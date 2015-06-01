BRIEF-Five Point Holdings LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras has launched a US$2.5bn 100-year bond at a final yield of 8.45%, according to market sources.
Final pricing for the deal came at the tight end of guidance of 8.55% area (+/-10bp) and a whopping 40bp inside initial price thoughts of 8.85% area released earlier on Monday.
The deal, rated Ba2/BBB-/BBB-, marks the company's first foray in the international debt markets since a wide-ranging corruption scandal.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.