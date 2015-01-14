Nikkei steady in choppy trade; Toyota falls on weak forecast
* To rise past 20,000, Nikkei needs to attract new money - analyst
SAO PAULO Jan 14 Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, said on Wednesday that it had shipped the first naptha from its new Abreu e Lima refinery.
The naptha will be delivered to Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, Petrobras said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Verizon Communications to buy Straight Path Communications for more than $3 billion, after beating rival AT&T Inc in bidding war - WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2q53KVc