SAO PAULO, July 21 Brazil's state-run oil firm
Petrobras confirmed on Tuesday it had found
irregularities in the approval of a 2009 contract to provide
naphtha to petrochemical company Braskem SA and had
reported the issue to public prosecutors.
Petrobras, or Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said in a securities
filing that it began investigating the contract based on plea
deal testimony from former executive Paulo Roberto Costa and
money changer Alberto Youssef in a sweeping graft probe.
On Saturday, TV Globo reported that the two revealed a bribe
paid by Braskem for a deal allowing it to pay below-market rates
for naphtha, causing losses to Petrobras.
Braskem denied in a statement that it had gotten an unfair
advantage in that naphtha contract, citing an excerpt from an
internal Petrobras report that said "it was not possible ... to
identify a financial loss caused to Petrobras."
The company said it has always carried out transparent
negotiations following the best corporate governance practices.
Braskem is a joint venture between Petrobras, which holds 47
percent of voting shares, and engineering conglomerate Odebrecht
SA, which holds 50.1 percent of voting shares.
Odebrecht is currently under investigation for its role in
an alleged cartel of Petrobras suppliers accused of overcharging
the oil company billions in return for bribes to executives and
political parties.
Braskem's offices were searched by federal police as part of
that investigation in June. A shareholder in New York sued the
company this month, seeking class action status for the lawsuit.
