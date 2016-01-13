BRASILIA Jan 13 Brazil's state-controlled oil
producer Petrobras is seeking to sell its 5.8 billion
Brazilian real ($1.4 billion) stake in petrochemical producer
Braskem SA, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on
Wednesday.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) has hired Brazilian bank
Banco Bradesco SA as a financial adviser and has
started to pitch the sale to foreign investors, Folha said,
without naming sources.
Petrobras owns a 36 percent stake in Braskem, Latin
America's largest petrochemical producer. The sale would help
Petrobras meet its target of selling $15.1 billion worth of
assets in 2015-16, a key part of its plan to cut debt as oil
prices plunge to 12-year lows.
Petrobras Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine late last year
said the pace of divestments in 2016 would likely be faster than
originally expected.
Representatives of Petrobras, Braskem and Bradesco were not
immediately available to comment.
Petrobras has also cut its 2015-2019 capital spending budget
by a quarter to $98.4 billion from $130 billion in June,
according to a securities filing on Tuesday, and trimmed its
outlook for oil production in Brazil this year by nearly 2
percent to 2.145 million barrels per day.
($1 = 4.0247 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Potter)