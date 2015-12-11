BRIEF-Quest PharmaTech to acquire 32% of Natural Rf Life Sciences common stock
* Says making a $500,000 cash investment to acquire 32% of outstanding common stock of Natural Rf Life Sciences Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 11 Brazil's energy minister Eduardo Braga said on Friday that he expects Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA to sign a naphtha supply contract with Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA by Dec. 15.
Earlier on Friday, Braskem Chief Executive Officer Carlos Fadigas said months of talks with Petrobras, as the state-run oil company is known, are nearly complete and will result in Braskem paying a price "slightly above" the European reference price for naphtha, a petrochemical feedstock. (Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says making a $500,000 cash investment to acquire 32% of outstanding common stock of Natural Rf Life Sciences Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Citi private bank says mariia eroshin has joined san francisco team as a director and private banker