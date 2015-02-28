RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 27 Brazil's Braskem SA
, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, said
on Friday it had agreed to a revised naphtha supply contract
with shareholder Petrobras, staving off a threatened shutdown of
its Brazilian plants.
The contract with Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as
Petrobras is formally known, extends the supply agreement until
Aug. 31, 2015, Braskem said in a statement sent to reporters by
email.
It also said the revised contract will use a price
retroactive to March 1, when the new agreement is expected to be
signed.
Without a contract, many of its Brazilian plastics and
chemicals plants will have to shut down, chief executive Carlos
Fadigas said earlier this month.
Braskem's Brazilian operations have been suffering in the
face of a corruption scandal at Petrobras and because its
Brazilian plants must pay more for feedstock such as natural gas
and naphtha than their foreign competitors or their own plants
in the United States.
Petrobras owns 36 percent of Braskem, but the company is
controlled by Brazil's Odebrecht Group, which also provides
construction and engineering and other services to Petrobras.
Odebrecht has been implicated along with about 20 other
construction engineering and energy companies in a giant
contract fixing, bribery and political kick-back scheme,
according to Brazilian police and prosecutors.
Petrobras has stopped paying or signing new contracts with
many of these construction companies.
Getting a new agreement has proved difficult by the Feb 4
resignation of nearly all of Petrobras' senior executives and
the company's efforts to deliver audited 2015 accounts delayed
by auditors' concerns about the impact of corruption on the
value of Petrobras assets.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Ken Wills)