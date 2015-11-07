(Edits headline)
SAO PAULO Nov 7 Brazil's state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday two amendments
to its contract to supply naphtha to Braskem SA, Latin America's
largest petrochemical company are worth 950 million reais ($252
million).
The contract amendments extend the terms of an agreement for
Petrobras, as the oil company is known, to supply Braskem
with naphtha, a petrochemical feedstock, to Braskem
operations in the Brazilian states of São Paulo, Bahia and Rio
Grande do Sul for 45 days starting Nov 1.
Petrobras owns 36 percent of Braskem's total shares and 47
percent of its voting stock.
"Petrobras maintains discussions with Braskem, seeking in
these talks a naphtha price that reflects balanced commercial
and exchange conditions for both companies, referencing
international market prices for petroleum derivatives,"
Petrobras said in a statement.
Petrobras and Braskem have been negotiating a
multi-billion-dollar naphtha-supply contract for months. A lack
of a final agreement has led to a series of temporary extension
agreements.
Braskem, with 36 plants, 29 in Brazil and the rest abroad,
including factories in the United States and Germany, is
controlled by Brazil's Odebrecht Group. Odebrecht is one of
about two dozen construction and industrial companies involved
in a giant price-fixing, bribery and political kickback scandal
that has cost Petrobras and its government and non-government
investors billions of dollars.
Braskem depends on naphtha from Petrobras to operate its
Brazilian plants, the dominant supplier of polyethylene,
polypropylene and poly-vinyl-chloride (PVC) to Brazil, the
world's seventh-largest economy.
Marcelo Odebrecht, the chief executive of Odebrecht, has
been in held in jail since June for questioning about his
alleged role in the Petrobras corruption scandal.
Petrobras, facing serious financial difficulties in the wake
of the scandal and more than $130 billion of debt, the largest
of any oil company, is under pressure to force Braskem to accept
less favorable naphtha-purchase terms, terms more in line with
international market prices.
Braskem's Brazilian plants, though, are in regions where
Brazil's government, Petrobras' controlling shareholder, is keen
to preserve jobs, making the naphtha contract politically
sensitive. The scandal at Petrobras, and related investment and
job cuts, has helped deepen Brazil's worst recession in decades.
On Wednesday Petrobras said it agreed to buy 82,000 cubic
meters (515,764 barrels) of gasoline from Braskem, bolstering
supplies of the fuel as Petrobras faces its biggest strike in 20
years.
($1 = 3.7698 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Bruno Marfinati and Jeb Blount; Writing by Jeb
Blount; Editing by Robert Birsel)