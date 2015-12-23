SAO PAULO Dec 23 Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA agreed on Wednesday to sign a naphtha supply contract with Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical producer, for five years.

Under terms of the deal, which was announced in a securities filing, Braskem will pay the equivalent of 102.1 percent of the benchmark ARA price for naphtha, a petrochemical feedstock. The agreement became effective on Wednesday, the filing said.

The contract will have a mechanism by which terms can be renegotiated as early as 2018, Petrobras said in a separate statement. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)