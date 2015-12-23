SAO PAULO Dec 23 Brazil's state-controlled oil
producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA agreed on Wednesday
to sign a naphtha supply contract with Braskem SA,
Latin America's largest petrochemical producer, for five years.
Under terms of the deal, which was announced in a securities
filing, Braskem will pay the equivalent of 102.1 percent of the
benchmark ARA price for naphtha, a petrochemical
feedstock. The agreement became effective on Wednesday, the
filing said.
The contract will have a mechanism by which terms can be
renegotiated as early as 2018, Petrobras said in a separate
statement.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)