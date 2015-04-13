(Adds Petrobras statement in 4th paragraph, updates share
price)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 Shares of Brazil's
Petrobras rose nearly 4 percent on Monday after local
media reported that the state-run oil company plans to sell a
stake in petrochemicals firm Braskem SA for around
2.8 billion reais ($903 million).
The report in Broadcast, the real-time news service of
newspaper Estado de S. Paulo, did not name any potential buyers
or say at what stage the sales process was. It cited market
sources saying Petrobras might find it hard to rally interest in
the asset.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil company is formally
known, is looking to sell assets worth as much as 13.7 billion
reais this year as it tries to strengthen its balance sheet in
the midst of a massive corruption scandal and a plunge in oil
prices.
In filing to respond to the Broadcast report, Petrobras said
its divestments will depend on market conditions and
negotiations. The company said it could sell exploration and
production, supply, gas and energy assets.
Shares of Braskem closed up nearly 1 percent in Sao Paulo.
Petrobras is the second largest shareholder in Braskem with
a stake of 36.1 percent and controls the Petrochemical firm
along with one of Brazil's largest construction firms, Odebrecht
SA, which has a 38.3 percent stake.
Braskem has a market value of 7.9 billion reais, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
A spokesman for Braskem had no immediate response to a
request for comment on the Broadcast news story.
($1 = 3.10 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by W Simon, Bernard
Orr)