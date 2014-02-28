Apple in talks to launch money-transfer service - Recode
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.
SAO PAULO Feb 28 The board of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras, as Petroleo Brasileiro SA is known, has proposed paying dividends of 9.3 billion reais ($2.8 billion), the company said filing Friday.
The proposed dividends represent 41.85 percent of what the company called basic profits of 22.23 billion reais over the 2013 year. This would represent 0.5217 reais per common share and 0.9672 reais per preferred share of the company if approved by shareholders on April 2.
(Add background, table) NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose in the latest week, rebounding from five-month lows in step with a rise in bond yields, following the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.03 percent in the week ended April 27, up from the prior week's 3.97 percent, it sa