RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petrobras is not in negotiations with
the government over raising fuel prices, the company's chief
executive, Maria das Gracas Foster, said on Tuesday.
Petrobras has posted heavy losses from its domestic fuels
business due to the government's policy of holding gasoline and
diesel prices largely unchanged at the pump over the past eight
years.
"No, there isn't any negotiation on this subject," Foster
told reporters in Rio de Janeiro when asked if the company was
in talks with the government on raising fuel prices.
Petrobras has a monopoly on refining in Brazil but lacks
sufficient capacity to meet domestic fuel demand. So the company
is required to import gasoline and diesel at international
prices and sell them at home at a loss.
To make this money-losing obligation worse, drought, poor
investment and weak profits from cane ethanol production have
held back production of the biofuel, prompting more drivers of
Brazil's flex-fuel cars to use gasoline.
Brazil is approaching municipal elections in October, which
will likely keep any adjustments in the price of fuels off the
table until at least November.
In June, the government granted Petrobras modest increases
in the price of wholesale gasoline and diesel for the first time
in eight years. But the increases were hardly sufficient to
close the gap between local and international fuel prices.