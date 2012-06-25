* CEO says company must boost efficiency, control costs * Shares fall more than 7 pct, despite fuel price increase By Jeb Blount RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25 Shares of Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras tumbled more than 7 percent o n Mo nday after its chief executive said the company must be "more realistic" about its plans after missing annual output targets for nine straight years. The shares slumped even as Petrobras raised fuel prices in Brazil for the first time since 2006, in an effort to cut refining division losses and help finance a massive expansion plan. Petrobras Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster told reporters slow production growth from the company's main offshore fields in the Campos Basin has limited production, and soaring costs for new fields and refineries forced cuts to planned output under the $237 billion five-year plan announced on June 14. Foster, appointed CEO in January, said Petrobras must boost operational efficiency and better control the cost of the hundreds of ships, dozens of drilling and production platforms and a myriad of goods and services being ordered under the plan, the world's largest corporate investment program. "We need to reduce the operational costs of our company and I don't just mean the cost of the employees' year-end party," Foster said at an event at company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. "We must feel uncomfortable, comfort is no longer a word we use at this company." At 12:46 a.m. (1546 GMT) Petrobras preferred shares , the company's most-traded class of stock, were down 6.9 percent at 18.21 reais in Sao Paulo. Earlier they fell as much as 7.3 percent, the biggest one-day decline since February. During her presentation before dozens of analysts, investors and journalists, Foster flipped through slides showing previous projections under annually revised five-year plans since 2003 and concluded "targets missed," nine times in succession. Some targets were missed by more than half a million barrels of oil and natural gas a day, or more than a quarter of the company's Brazilian output of crude. Near the end of her presentation, which lasted more than an hour and a half, she promised to do better for both the company's controlling shareholder, the government and "minority shareholders". Petrobras is controlled by Brazil's government but most of its stock is owned by non-government investors and traded on stock exchanges in Brazil, the United States and other countries. On Friday, Petrobras announced it would raise gasoline prices 7.83 percent and diesel 3.94 percent effective o n M onday, the first fuel price rise since 2006. An increase was considered essential by Foster and many market analysts and investors to finance the 2012-2016 investment plan. By selling fuel at a loss, Petrobras' refining division has racked up losses of 14.45 billion reais ($6.98 billion) in the 12 months ending March 31, an amount equal to nearly half the company's total profit in the period. Some analysts say the fuel price increase is too small, especially for diesel, the most-used vehicle fuel in Brazil. The price being charged in the domestic Brazilian market, the world's sixth-largest economy, is about 20 percent below world levels even after the increase, according to Emerson Leite and Andre Sobreira, oil and gas analysts at Credit Suisse, in a report sent to investors Sunday. They cut their price target for Petrobras' U.S. traded shares to $25 from $27. Petrobras stock is now worth less than it was in September 2007, before the company began announcing a string of giant offshore discoveries that rank among the world's largest finds in the last three decades. Production lagged targets, costs have soared and projects have been delayed, sometimes for years. The 230,000 barrel-a-day Abreu e Lima Refinery, under construction near Recife in Brazil's northeast is more than two years behind schedule and its cost has soared from about $4 billion to $17.1 billion, Petrobras said on Monday. Two low-sulfur diesel refineries, originally scheduled to start operations in 2014 will not come on line until 2017 at the earliest. Under the 2012-2016 plan, Petrobras will produce 5.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in Brazil and abroad in 2020, 11 percent less than expected in its previous five-year plan. The 700,000-barrel-a-day cut in the 2020 output target represents foregone revenue of about $25 billion a year at the current market price for Brent crude of $96.97 a barrel, a level within the $90 to $100 a barrel benchmark Brent price estimate Petrobras uses in the plan.