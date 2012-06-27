* New Lula subsalt well also helped May output average
* Bolivian natural gas output rises with demand
SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petrobras said on Wednesday that May output
rose 1.9 percent to an average of 2.60 million barrels a day of
oil and natural gas equivalent (boepd) as offshore fields in
Brazil restarted after maintenance shutdowns.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company's Brazilian crude oil
output rose 1.4 percent from April to an average 1.989 million
barrels a day, the company said in an e-mailed statement.
Petrobras accounts for more than 90 percent of Brazil's output
of crude oil and natural gas.
A new well linked to the floating production, storage and
offloading vessel FPSO Cidade de Angra dos Reis also helped
improve last month's production numbers. The well is part of the
8 billion barrel Lula field in the so-called subsalt region of
the Santos Basin south of Rio de Janeiro.
The Santos subsalt accumulation, an area south of Rio de
Janeiro that holds large offshore oil deposits trapped under a
salt layer several thousand meters beneath the seabed, is home
to some of the largest oil discoveries in the last three decades
and may hold 30 billion to 50 billion barrels of oil.
Despite giant new finds, Petrobras has struggled to raise
its production numbers as aging fields in the Campos Basin
northeast of Rio mature and platforms have been shut down for
maintenance.
After failing to meet production goals for nine straight
years, the company on June 14 raised its five-year investment
plan - already the world's largest corporate spending program -
5 percent to $237 billion and cut 2020 output goals 11 percent.
Natural gas production reached 57.4 million cubic meters on
average last month, up nearly 5 percent from April.
The company's oil output from projects abroad was stable in
May at 149,740 barrels/day, while its international natural gas
output rose 4.4 percent to 161,000 cubic meters/day from April
due to increased demand for natural gas that it produces in
Bolivia.
Petrobras' preferred shares, the company's most-traded class
of stock, were unchanged from Tuesday's close at 18 reais in Sao
Paulo trading late Wednesday morning.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing and Roberto Samora; Editing by
Maureen Bavdek)