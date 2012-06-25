RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25 Shares in Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras fell 8.95 percent on Monday, their biggest one-day slide in 3-1/2 years after the chief executive's pledges of "more realistic" planning failed to convince investors the company's performance will improve.

Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of stock, ended trading in Sao Paulo at 17.80 reais, their lowest close in eight months. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gary Hill)