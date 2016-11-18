SAO PAULO Nov 18 Brazilian state-controlled oil
company Petróleo Brasileiro SA could receive up to
5.5 billion reais ($1.6 billion) back as a result of an ongoing
corruption probe, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on
Friday.
Speaking at a news conference in Curitiba, he estimated
Petrobras lost roughly 6 billion reais due to a kickback scheme
involving major politicians and executives. The company got 204
million reais back on Friday, adding to more than 500 million
reais it had already received.
($1 = 3.3898 reais)
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)