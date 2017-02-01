BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
SAO PAULO Feb 1 Petróleo Brasileiro SA's (Petrobras's) $13.6 billion in global partnerships will help the state-controlled Brazilian oil company stem risks in new projects, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Wednesday.
Geopolitical risks in the Middle East and uncertainty over the U.S. presidency of Donald Trump will pose challenges, Parente told a seminar sponsored by Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)