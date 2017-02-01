SAO PAULO Feb 1 Petróleo Brasileiro SA's (Petrobras's) $13.6 billion in global partnerships will help the state-controlled Brazilian oil company stem risks in new projects, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Wednesday.

Geopolitical risks in the Middle East and uncertainty over the U.S. presidency of Donald Trump will pose challenges, Parente told a seminar sponsored by Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Silvio Cascione)