BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 2 Pedro Parente, the new chief executive of Brazil's Petrobras, said on Thursday that he is against a government bailout of the state-run oil company.
Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Parente said his priority is to restore the company to financial health, revive its ability to invest and ensure that strong profits for shareholders, including the state, are how the company contributes to Brazilian society. (Writing by Paulo Prada; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.