SAO PAULO, March 27 The board of Brazilian
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
voted to extend current Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente's
term for a further two years, according to a Monday securities
filing.
The filing did not specify when his new term is set to
start. Parente took over in May following the resignation of his
predecessor Aldemir Bendine, spearheading efforts to clean up
the firm's balance sheet and scale back the largest debt burden
among the world's major oil companies.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Gustavo Bonato; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)