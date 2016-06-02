* Fuel price policy to be set by and for Petrobras -CEO
By Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 2 Pedro Parente kicked off
his first day as chief executive of Brazilian state oil company
Petrobras on Thursday by vowing change as he attacked the way
the company has been run, noting corruption, heavy debt and
government control of fuel prices.
He said Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is
formally known, must cut its nearly $130 billion of debt on its
own.
"Some say to get out of this grave situation the federal
government must capitalize the company. I don't like this
because it tosses the problem on the back of the taxpayer,"
Parente said
A bailout would also dilute existing shareholders and weaken
the credit of the government, he said.
In a forceful and wide-ranging address to employees, Parente
promised independence from political interference, calling the
company's recent history of soaring debt and rampant corruption
"absurd."
Parente, 63, a former Petrobras chairman and CEO of the
Brazil unit of commodities trading giant Bunge Ltd, was
appointed CEO of Petrobras last month by Brazil's interim
president, Michel Temer.
Temer, who is serving in the place of impeached President
Dilma Rousseff, has been replacing her appointments with more
market-friendly candidates in an effort to kick-start an economy
in recession.
During the speech, Parente shed tears as he mentioned the
sacrifices that fixing Petrobras' serious problems will impose
on his family.
Responding to an old investor grievance, Parente said
Petrobras' domestic fuel-price policy will be set by the company
based on commercial needs.
Only minutes later, though, Brazil's energy minister,
Fernando Coelho Filho, told reporters at the event that the
policy will be reviewed by the energy, planning and finance
ministries.
Petrobras accumulated billions of dollars in refining unit
losses in recent years, causing debt to balloon, because the
government, in an effort to control inflation, refused to let it
raise gasoline, diesel and propane prices when world prices were
high.
Parente urged Congress to pass bills ending Petrobras' legal
obligation to operate all oil exploration and production in the
Subsalt Polygon, an offshore district near Rio de Janeiro where
giant oil discoveries have been made in the last decade.
The law, he said, hurts the government and Petrobras by
either forcing the company to finance investment it cannot pay
for or prompting the government to forgo oil development because
Petrobras cannot afford it.
Paying down debt and ramping up output will be the top
priorities, Parente said, adding that the sale on non-core
assets will be key to debt cuts. He said he has not been in the
company long enough to say what assets will be on the block.
He said the company will prepare a strategic plan to meet
his goals within 120 days.
