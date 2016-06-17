* CEO Parente does not name fuel-unit bidders
* Chief executive says not discussed Braskem stake sale
* Parente vows corruption probe to continue
(Recasts to focus on fuels unit bids, divestment plan,
Petrobras scandal)
BRASILIA, June 16 The new chief executive of
Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Thursday said the state-run
oil company has received offers to buy a stake in its
fuels-retailing unit BR Distribuidora SA in recent days,
boosting plans to raise cash and cut debt.
Pedro Parente did not say who made the offers or how much of
the unit was being sold. He made the remarks to the GloboNews
24-hour cable network in his first TV interview since taking
office June 1.
Parente has said that Petrobras, as the company is known,
must speed up a $14 billion divestment plan to shed fields,
distribution systems, hydrocarbon processing units, power plants
and other operations that offer lower returns than its core
offshore oil and gas production business.
Without the sales, he said, Petrobras will make little
progress cutting its $130 billion debt, the largest in the oil
industry. Nor will it be able to afford development of new
discoveries that are among the world's largest.
The government has earmarked royalties from those areas for
health care and education and is counting on oil to boost
industrial development.
Parente said he has not discussed the sale of its stake in
Braskem SA, Latin America's biggest petrochemical
company, an asset many believe to be on offer. Petrobras is
Braskem's No. 2 shareholder.
Brazil's interim-President Michel Temer picked Parente to
restore Petrobras' financial health in the face of a corruption
scandal, debt and falling crude prices. Reviving investment at
Petrobras, responsible for about 10 percent of Brazil's GDP, is
key to Temer's goal of ending the country's deepest recession in
decades.
Parente also said an internal Petrobras probe of
contract-fixing, bribery and political-kickbacks will continue
with the full support of the board of directors.
Few Petrobras employees were involved in diverting billions
of dollars of investment to favored contractors, executives and
politicians, he said.
The vast majority are honest and free of blame in the
conspiracy under investigation in Brazil, the United States and
Europe, he added.
Temer has himself been implicated in the scandal, a little
more than a month after taking over from suspended-President
Dilma Rousseff who now faces a Senate trial for allegedly
breaking budget laws.
In a plea-bargain agreement published by Brazilian
prosecutors on Wednesday, the former head of a Petrobras'
shipping and gas-pipeline unit said Temer asked him for cash
from the scheme to finance an ally's political campaign.
Rousseff was chairwoman of Petrobras' board for seven years
when much of the criminal activity took place. Both Temer and
Rousseff deny any involvement in the scandal.
Two members of Temer's cabinet resigned in his first
fortnight in office due to allegations they had tried to
obstruct the Petrobras investigation. His tourism minister quit
on Thursday after a new graft allegation.
Parente reaffirmed support for a bill in Congress to drop
the legal requirement that Petrobras lead and finance at least
30 percent of all new development in Brazil's most promising oil
region, a move that would open the area to more foreign
investment.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by
Sandra Maler, Andrew Hay and Michael Perry)