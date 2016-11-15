(New throughout, adds Parente comments)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
NEW YORK Nov 15 State-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA will stick to a $15.1 billion asset sale goal for
the two years ending in 2016, Chief Executive Officer Pedro
Parente said on Tuesday, signaling the Brazilian oil producer is
making headway on a drastic downsizing plan.
Parente, speaking at a New York event sponsored by Banco
Bradesco SA, said asset sales have become a trend among global
industry players, which have about $35 billion in targeted
divestitures for the year.
Petrobras has turned to asset sales and partnerships as a
way to downsize and reduce a debt burden of about $130 billion -
the largest of any major global oil player.
