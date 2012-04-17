* Will have to raise price of domestic gasoline
* Price rise for diesel also expected this year
* Moves risky for Brazil's struggling economy
By Leila Coimbra
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras will have to raise the price
of domestic gasoline and diesel this year, the company's chief
executive said on Tue sday, a move that would carry risks for
Brazil's struggling economy and the government's fight against
high inflation.
Petrobras CEO Maria das Gracas Foster said the company was
discussing this with the government, which must authorize any
rise in fuel prices.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's government has been
hesitant to allow fuel price rises as the economy struggles with
stagnant growth and inflation above the midpoint of the central
bank's target range. But Foster said that international oil
prices appear to be stable at their recent highs.
"We're going to have to pass along (high oil prices) to
fuels," Foster told reporters at an event in Rio de Janeiro.
The government essentially froze the price of gasoline at
the refinery gate in Brazil about eight years ago. Meanwhile,
Brent oil futures have quadrupled.
Petrobras' inability to pass along the cost to consumers has
been a constant complaint among minority shareholders and has
contributed to the underperformance of the company's shares
compared to other oil majors in recent years.
The statement marked a shift in Foster's outlook on oil
prices. In March, she had said that she expected international
oil prices to ease later in the year.
Foster was named Petrobras' CEO in January, and is a
longtime friend and confidant of Rousseff's. Because of their
close working relationship, it is unlikely that Foster would
have floated a fuel price hike in public without a reasonable
assurance from Rousseff that it would be allowed.
Petrobras shares in Sao Paulo were up 0.6 percent at midday,
slightly underperforming the overall Bovespa index. A fuel price
hike has been expected by analysts for some time, and investors'
attention will now shift to the size of the increase.
INFLATIONARY RISKS
What's good for Petrobras, though, may have negative
consequences for Brazil as a whole.
The economy has been flirting with recession since the
second half of last year, a letdown for what had been one of the
world's most dynamic economies. A fuel price hike could damage
the confidence of Brazilian consumers, who have been the
strongest pillar of the economy as manufacturers struggle with
high taxes and a strong exchange rate.
Meanwhile, the IPCA consumer price index was 5.24 percent in
the 12 months through March, above the 4.5 percent midpoint of
the target range. The 12-month figure has been falling sharply
in recent months, although observers including the International
Monetary Fund have warned that prices remain under pressure.
Banco Votorantim said in a report last week that the most
likely scenario was a 20 percent increase in Petrobras' fuel
prices, followed by the government's reduction of fuel taxes in
order to ease the impact on consumers.
Under that scenario, Votorantim said, the IPCA could close
the year about 40 basis points higher than it otherwise would.
The current median market expectation, according to a weekly
central bank survey, is for a 5.08 percent rise in consumer
prices in 2012.
In recent years, the government has granted Petrobras, which
holds a monopoly on refining, a couple of tax breaks on gasoline
and diesel to help it recover lost operational margins in its
distribution business. This avoided price increase at the pump
that would have impacted consumers and inflation.
The government's freeze on fuel prices, limited domestic
refining capacity and strong demand growth from Brazil's
expanding car and truck fleets have forced Petrobras to import
increasingly larger amounts of fuel at international prices and
sell at a loss to keep the local market supplied.
The company is in the process of expanding its domestic fuel
production capacity by building four new refineries.
If the government comes through with a substantial rise in
gasoline prices, the increase would have a positive impact on
the country's sluggish cane ethanol sector, which has been
struggling with costs that make it less competitive against
gasoline at the filling station.