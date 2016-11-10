UPDATE 7-Oil jumps 2 pct; more investors expect output cut extension
* Market looks toward Iranian election this weekend (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and background, new byline, changes dateline, PREVIOUS LONDON)
PETROBRAS CFO MONTEIRO SAYS TRUMP'S ELECTION AS U.S. PRESIDENT HAS AUGMENTED MARKET VOLATILITY
* Market looks toward Iranian election this weekend (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and background, new byline, changes dateline, PREVIOUS LONDON)
ATHENS, May 19 Greece's energy minister held talks on Friday with representatives of U.S. oil major ExxonMobil and France's Total about gas exploration opportunities off Greek shores, the energy ministry said.