Russia's Reserve Fund grows to $16.34 bln as of May 1
MOSCOW, May 2 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.34 billion as of May 1 from $16.19 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 26 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday Luciano Coutinho, the head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES, will be its new chairman.
Coutinho will replace former finance minister Guido Mantega as chairman, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)
MOSCOW, May 2 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.34 billion as of May 1 from $16.19 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.
* German officials: Tax CDs helped recoup billions in revenue (Adds German foreign ministry reaction)