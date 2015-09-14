RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 The chairman of Brazil's Petrobras, Murilo Ferreira requested leave from the state-run oil company to focus on running mining giant Vale SA, a senior Petrobras source said on Monday.

The climate remains harmonious on the board of Petrobras, known formally as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the source said on the condition of anonymity. Ferreira wanted to focus on his work as chief executive of Vale due to a slowdown in China, the top consumer of Vale's iron ore exports, added the source. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)