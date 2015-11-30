(Adds background on Ferreira)
SAO PAULO Nov 30 Murilo Ferreira quit as
chairman of Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the
state-controlled oil company said on Monday, without disclosing
the reason for his decision.
Ferreira had been on a leave of absence since Sept. 14, and
Nelson Carvalho replaced him on an interim basis. In a
securities filing, the company known as Petrobras
said Carvalho would stay in that position until the board
convened to elect a new chairman.
Ferreira, who has been chief executive officer of Brazilian
iron ore miner Vale SA since 2011, became Petrobras
chairman of Petrobras in April, as the company was sinking
deeper into its the worst crisis in history.
Prosecutors have accused Brazil's leading engineering firms
of colluding to fix prices on contracts with Petrobras and other
state companies and kicking back bribes to members of the ruling
coalition, in what is considered as the country's worst
corruption scandal ever.
