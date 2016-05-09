(Adds background on Petrobras, Chinese lending)
BRASILIA May 9 Brazil's state-run oil firm
Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday it has signed a
preliminary deal with the Export-Import Bank of China
for a $1 billion loan to pay for goods and services already
contracted with Chinese firms.
The loan, if finalized, would allow Petrobras, as the
company is known, to pre-finance resources needed for 2017 and
diversify its sources of finance, Petrobras said in a statement.
With about $130 billion in debt, Rio de Janeiro-based
Petrobras is the world's most-indebted oil company and one of
the most indebted non-financial companies.
A price-fixing, bribery and political kickback scandal that
exploded in late 2014 has reduced Petrobras' ability to raise
capital in financial markets. A plunge in oil prices
slashed exploration and production revenue.
To make up for these factors the company has slashed
spending and sought out state lenders from countries such as
China that are seeking oil supplies and increase their share of
sales of goods and services to Brazil.
In 2015 it received a $5 billion loan from the state-owned
China Development Bank to buy Chinese goods and
services. In March it received a $1 billion loan from the
leasing unit of state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China to help finance its P-52 offshore oil
platform.
A $5 billion to $10 billion loan package, payable in cash or
oil, from the China Development Bank completed earlier this year
would allow Petrobras to pay most of its $12 billion of maturing
obligations this year.
