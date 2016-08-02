(Adds details on case, comments, bylines)
By Mica Rosenberg and Marta Nogueira
NEW YORK/RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 2 A U.S. appeals
court on Tuesday put a class action case against Brazil's
state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
on hold pending the resolution of an appeal filed by the
company, potentially stalling a much anticipated U.S. trial.
The order granted a bid by Petrobras, as the company is
commonly known, to postpone a case brought by investors seeking
to recoup billions of dollars in losses stemming from a bribery,
contract-fixing and political kickback scandal in Brazil.
The company had appealed a ruling by U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff in Manhattan that certified two classes of plaintiffs,
saying their claims are similar enough to be pursued as groups.
Rakoff had set a trial for Sept. 19 but now the appeals court
will have to rule on the class certification before that can go
forward.
"We were eager to go to trial against Petrobras since we
have an excellent case against them," said Jeremy Lieberman of
the law firm Pomerantz who is representing the shareholders. He
said the appeal is on a technical issue and he is confident that
the class certification will be upheld.
Petrobras said "it will continue to vigorously defend its
rights," in a securities filing about the court order on
Tuesday.
The Brazilian firm is at the center of a massive corruption
investigation in Brazil known as Operation Car Wash, which
prompted U.S. shareholders to file the case after company shares
lost value.
Prosecutors in Brazil have said more than $2 billion in
bribes were paid over a decade, mainly to Petrobras executives
from construction and engineering companies and there have been
dozens of arrests in Brazil.
The scandal has contributed to a plunge in Petrobras' market
value to below $20 billion from nearly $300 billion fewer than
eight years ago, Reuters data show.
One class of shareholders that had been certified by Rakoff
applied to purchasers of various Petrobras securities from
January 2010 to July 2015 and was being led by Universities
Superannuation Scheme of Liverpool, England. The other bought
debt securities from offerings in 2013 and 2014, and was led by
North Carolina's treasurer and the Employees' Retirement System
of Hawaii.
Class certification can make it easier for investors to
recoup larger sums than if they sued individually, though it
does not guarantee they will be recovered.
The appeal is In re: Petrobras Securities, case number
16-1914, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
(Reporting by Marta Nogeira in Rio de Janeiro and Mica
Rosenberg in New York; Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Bernard Orr)