By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
| RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 Petróleo Brasileiro SA
is in talks to amend terms of a contract on pipeline connections
supplied by TechnipFMC Plc to ensure smooth exploration
and production activities at the Brazilian oil company's most
promising offshore development, a Petrobras spokeswoman said.
State-controlled Petrobras is now seeking
a double coating on "risers," or connections for flexible
underwater pipelines, after it closed a $300 million contract
with TechnipFMC a almost year ago to supply the equipment, the
spokeswoman said.
The cost for the change, which would be made through a
contract addendum, is still being negotiated by Petrobras and
TechnipFMC's Brazilian unit, according to the spokeswoman. The
talks follow two failures, which occurred in gas injection
pipeline connections after the contract was signed.
The problems, which occurred in Lula and Sapinhoá -
Petrobras' top two producing fields in the so-called pre-salt
region - led technicians to begin investigating the flaws and
monitoring other pipeline connections in pre-salt areas.
Petrobras production and technology development director
Roberto Moro played down the probability of problems caused by
the incidents.
The situation underscores the challenges facing Petrobras as
it seeks to ramp up output of pre-salt oil and gas, which has
heavy carbon dioxide content, in deep waters. Pre-salt refers to
deep-sea oil resources off Brazil's coast, trapped beneath a
layer of mineral salts under the seabed.
The risk of an environmental accident "is minimal and close
to zero, because we are talking about gas risers rather than
oil. There is also no risk to production," Moro said in an
interview.
TechnipFMC declined to comment. A separate Petrobras
spokeswoman said the firm had not released a statement about the
riser issues when they occurred but informed authorities and
journalists seeking information on the matter.
(Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tom Brown)