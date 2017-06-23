(Adds details on riser problems, contract addendum talks)
By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 Petróleo Brasileiro SA
is in talks to amend terms of a contract on pipeline connections
supplied by TechnipFMC Plc to ensure smooth exploration
and production activities at the Brazilian oil company's most
promising offshore development, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
State-controlled Petrobras is now seeking
a double coating on "risers," or connections for flexible
underwater pipelines, after it closed a $300 million contract
with TechnipFMC a almost year ago to supply the equipment, she
said.
The cost for the change, which would be made through a
contract addendum, is still being negotiated by Petrobras and
TechnipFMC's Brazilian unit, she added. The talks follow two
failures, which occurred in gas injection pipeline connections
after the contract was signed.
The problems, which occurred in Lula and Sapinhoá -
Petrobras' top two producing fields in the so-called pre-salt
region - led technicians to begin investigating the flaws and
monitoring other pipeline connections in pre-salt areas.
Petrobras' production and technology development director,
Roberto Moro, played down the probability of problems caused by
the incidents.
The risk of an environmental accident "is minimal and close
to zero, because we are talking about gas risers rather than
oil. There is also no risk to production," Moro said in an
interview.
The situation underscores the challenges facing Petrobras as
it seeks to ramp up output of pre-salt oil and gas, which has
heavy carbon dioxide content, in deep waters. Pre-salt refers to
deep-sea oil resources off Brazil's coast, trapped beneath a
layer of mineral salts under the seabed.
TechnipFMC declined to comment. Another Petrobras
spokeswoman said the company had not released a statement about
the riser issues when they occurred but informed authorities and
reporters seeking information on the matter.
"SPECIFIC ISSUE"
Moro said the incidents were "a specific issue and no
problem was detected at another riser, but we continue to
monitor it."
There is no deadline for Petrobras and TechnipFMC to close
negotiations over the contract addendum, the spokeswoman said,
adding that TechnipFMC has hired specialists in carbon
dioxide-related corrosion to investigate the failures.
In both incidents, pieces of the deficient risers fell to
the ocean floor and allowed sea water to leak into the pipes.
The risers had been connected to the Cidade de Angra dos Reis
platform system in the Lula field and the Cidade de São Paulo
platform system in the Sapinhoá field
According to Moro, in both cases, the problem was caused by
carbon dioxide-related corrosion, which is more common in risers
that carry gas instead of oil.
The issues in gas injection pipelines linking the wells to
the two platforms drove Petrobras to decide to reinforce the
equipment that will be used in future pre-salt output. Pre-salt
already accounts for almost half of oil and gas extraction in
Brazil.
However, risers with double protection at the joints, to
prevent further infiltration of seawater, will initially be used
only in new operations, the first Petrobras spokeswoman said.
(Writing by Alexandra Alper; Additional reporting by Roberto
Samora in São Paulo and Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro;
editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tom Brown)