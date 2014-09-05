SAO PAULO, Sept 5 A jailed former director of
Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras has named
dozens of lawmakers and at least one state governor who
allegedly received kickbacks off the company's contracts, the
country's main newspapers reported on Friday.
The revelation of potentially far-reaching corruption at
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known,
threatens to become a major headache for President Dilma
Rousseff a month before she seeks re-election in an Oct. 5 vote.
Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said on its online edition that
32 lawmakers were named by Paulo Roberto Costa, the former head
of Petrobras' refining and supply unit who was arrested on March
20 in a police investigation into money laundering called
"Operation Car Wash."
Another paper, Folha de S. Paulo, said Costa named 61
congressmen and senators.
The two papers said one governor was allegedly involved in
the scheme although Veja, a weekly news magazine, said three
state governors were named by Costa. He is naming collaborators
as part of a plea bargain in hopes of getting a lesser sentence,
according to Estado de S. Paulo.
None of the media outlets released any of the politicians'
names online and they did not explain how they obtained the
information. Veja said it would name the politicians in its
print edition on Saturday.
Those involved received a 3 percent kickback off the oil
firm's contracts with third parties while Costa was director,
the papers reported.
The nearly $20 billion Abreu e Lima Refinery near the
northeastern city of Recife was one of the projects being built
under his command.
Rousseff is already facing harsh criticism for the financial
decline of Petrobras on her watch. Once seen as the star at the
center of Brazil's rise to become a major oil exporter,
Petrobras is today the world's most indebted oil company and
lost half of its market value in Rousseff's three years in
office.
Proof of widespread corruption at the firm would damage her
reputation as a competent manager with zero tolerance for
unethical behavior in her administration, further undermining
approval ratings that have been slipping in opinion polls.
Petrobras did not immediately respond to request for
comment.
