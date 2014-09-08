(Recasts with details of internal investigation)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 8 Brazil's state-run
Petrobras is seeking testimony from a jailed former
director as part of an internal inquiry into allegations of a
vast kickback scheme involving dozens of high-profile lawmakers.
Petrobras said in a release on Monday that it had asked the
judge overseeing the case for access to confidential testimony
that ex-director Paulo Roberto Costa gave to police. Petrobras
also wrote letters to companies named in Brazilian media reports
over the weekend, asking for help with its investigation.
The names of those allegedly involved were first published
in Veja magazine, further complicating President Dilma
Rousseff's chances of winning a second term just one month
before elections.
Those involved in the scheme took a 3 percent kickback off
the oil firm's contracts with third parties between 2004 and
2012, according to newspapers. The money apparently swapped
hands in order to maintain political alliances between parties.
Preferred shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company
is listed, fell nearly 5 percent in Sao Paulo on Monday.
Earlier on Monday, a Petrobras board member called for an
internal inquiry into allegations.
Silvio Sinedino, who represents Petrobras' union employees,
told Reuters the company must determine the extent of any scheme
and said he would press the rest of the board to investigate if
its staff have information linked to the allegations.
Sinedino said he planned to raise the issue at a Petrobras
board meeting on Friday to find out what employees may have been
involved. So far the scandal has centered on high-profile
politicians.
"What about the people inside Petrobras? If Paulo Roberto
did something, he didn't do it alone. Who are the other
people?," Sinedino said.
