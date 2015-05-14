(Adds new charges presented)
SAO PAULO May 14 Brazilian investigators
believe 6.19 billion reais ($2.1 billion) in bribes were moved
in a corruption scheme involving state-run oil firm Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol said on
Thursday.
Prosecutors seek to restore 6.77 billion reais to public
coffers through fines and the return of stolen funds, he said at
a televised press conference to present criminal charges against
13 people, including four former congressmen.
Three of the ex-lawmakers were preventively detained on
April 10, the first politicians arrested in the 14-month-old
probe. One is from the ruling Workers' Party and the other three
belong to the smaller opposition Party of Solidarity.
Dallagnol, speaking from the southern city of Curitiba where
Brazil's largest-ever corruption investigation began, called the
charges "emblematic" and said they showed the prosecution had
entered the political nucleus of the kickback scheme.
Prosecutors accused former executives at Petrobras, as the
oil major is known, and two dozen engineering firms of inflating
the value of service contracts and funneling the excess funds
into their own bank accounts and to political parties.
The Supreme Court in Brasilia is also investigating 34
sitting politicians on suspicion of receiving bribes but none
have yet been formally charged. Elected officials enjoy special
legal protection in Brazil.
One of the former congressmen charged on Thursday is
suspected of taking bribes in exchange for helping a public
relations firm and a biotech lab secure contracts with state-run
bank Caixa Economica Federal and the health ministry.
Another is thought to be the main distributor of kickbacks
to the Party of Solidarity.
All are tied to the Petrobras probe by Alberto Youssef, the
black-market money changer who agreed to reveal beneficiaries of
the corruption scheme in exchange for a lighter sentence.
Federal Judge Sergio Moro will decide whether or not to
accept the charges. If he does, the former congressmen will join
the 97 other people who have been indicted.
($1 = 2.99 Brazilian reais)
