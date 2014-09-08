RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 8 A board member of
Brazil's state-run Petrobras called on Monday for an
internal inquiry into allegations the oil company was involved
in a vast kickback scheme with dozens of high-profile lawmakers.
Silvio Sinedino, who represents Petrobras' union employees,
told Reuters the company must determine the extent of any scheme
and said he would press the rest of the board to investigate if
its staff have information linked to the allegations.
Details of the alleged scheme were divulged by jailed former
Petrobras director Paulo Roberto Costa. The names of those
allegedly involved were published over the weekend in Veja
magazine, shaking Brazil's already close and unpredictable
presidential race one month before elections.
Those involved in the scheme took a 3 percent kickback off
the oil firm's contracts with third parties between 2004 and
2012, Estadao newspaper reported. The money apparently swapped
hands in order to maintain political alliances between parties.
Preferred shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company
is formally known, fell 4 percent in Sao Paulo trading on
Monday. The company did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Sinedino said he planned to raise the issue at a Petrobras
board meeting on Friday to find out what employees may have been
involved. So far the scandal has centered on high-profile
politicians.
"What about the people inside Petrobras? If Paulo Roberto
did something, he didn't do it alone. Who are the other
people?," Sinedino said.
(Reporting Marta Nogueira; writing by Stephen Eisenhammer)