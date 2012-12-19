(Corrects company name in first paragraph)
* Plan comes as debt rises, output falls
* Cost cutting seeks to increase cash flow
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 19 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petrobras plans to cut costs by 32 billion
reais ($15.4 bln) between 2013 and 2016 to stanch the impact of
falling output and rising debt on its ambitious expansion plan.
The plan will focus on 39 areas that accounted for 43
billion reais of spending in 2011 and seek to reduce these costs
by about 8 billion reais a year, the company, known as
Petrobras, said in a statement released on Wednesday.
Petrobras is seeking to slash costs and increase revenue
after a decline in output, a government fuel-price freeze,
soaring prices for offshore oil development and rising debt, all
put its $235 billion 2012-2016 investment plan, the world's
largest corporate spending program, at risk.
To help finance the plan Petrobras is also selling an
estimated $14.8 billion of non-Brazilian assets in the United
States, Japan, Argentina and other countries. On Dec. 5 Reuters
reported that Petrobras has been having trouble selling some of
those assets. The company may also have trouble getting the
prices it expects if it does sell the assets.
Moody's Investors Service could lower Petrobras' "A3"
ratings within the next 12 months should debt keep increasing
considerably.
Reuters has reported that Petrobras debt has exceeded its
own ceiling of 2.5 times EBITDA, or earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization, rising to 2.6 times
EBITDA, according to a source with direct knowledge of the
company's finances.
By cutting costs, the program, known as PROCOP, seeks to
increase cash flow, increase productivity and increase the
efficiency of its spending and measure improvements using
international benchmarks, the statement said.
Preferred shares of Petrobras, the company's most-widely
traded class of stock, jumped 2.9 percent to 20.73 reais in
early afternoon trading in São Paulo.
NOT TOO COST-EFFICIENT
According to company and industry sources, Rio de
Janeiro-based Petrobras often spends far more than rivals to
drill wells, build refineries, purchase ships and distribute its
product than other major oil companies.
In the exploration and production division, Petrobras hopes
to reduce the cost of fuels for offshore operations, reduce
spending on on-shore oil and gas well work, increase productive
days on drill ships, increase activity at natural gas processing
facilities and reduce the number of ships that serve each
offshore operation.
Its refining and supply operations seek to cut maintenance
costs and reduce the use of chemicals at refineries. It wants
to increase the efficiency of its tanker fleet and cut
transportation costs.
It also seeks savings in its gas and energy division,
Transpetro transport unit and lower information technology,
communications and travel costs.
Petrobras also on Wednesday received approval for a 2.2
billion real loan from Brazil's state development bank BNDES to
build a nitrogen-based fertilizer plant, BNDES said in a
statement.
($1 = 2.08 Brazilian reais)
