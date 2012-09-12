RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 12 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petrobras will have a civil lawsuit over its
water treatment policies on offshore oil platforms judged in a
Campos regional court rather than in Rio de Janeiro, prosecutors
said in a statement.
A federal judge in Rio de Janeiro said that Campos judges
must handle the case, which is seeking to force Rio de
Janeiro-based Petrobras to install water treatment equipment on
offshore oil production equipment, because the ecological
damages were concentrated in its judicial district.
Previously a judge in Campos, a city in the north of Rio de
Janeiro state, had refused to hear the suit, sending it to the
city of Rio de Janeiro. The prosecutor appealed and the ruling
returned the case to Campos.
(Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)