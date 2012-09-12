* Suit seeks to put water treatment units on oil platforms

* Campos forum allows crusading prosecutor to argue case (Adds details on prosecutor, case)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 12 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras will have a civil lawsuit over its water treatment policies on offshore oil platforms judged in a regional court rather than in the city of Rio de Janeiro, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

A federal judge in Rio said judges in the city of Campos in the north of Rio de Janeiro state must handle the case because the ecological damages named in the suit were concentrated in its judicial district. The suit seeks to make Petrobras install water treatment equipment on two older oil platforms that allegedly leaked oil-production residues into the Atlantic ocean.

The ruling on where the case will be heard came after a judge in Campos refused to hear the suit, sending it to the city of Rio de Janeiro. The prosecutor appealed the decision and the ruling returned the case to Campos.

By judging the case in Campos, Petrobras will have to argue its case against Eduardo Santos de Oliveira, the federal prosecutor seeking nearly $20 billion in damages from U.S. oil company Chevron and Transocean, the world's largest floating drill-rig operator.

Santos de Oliveria, in an interview published by Reuters in March, said he is working to end "impunity" for environmental crimes and to that end is seeking maximum possible monetary and criminal judgments against those he prosecutes. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and David Gregorio)