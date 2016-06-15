SAO PAULO, June 15 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Wednesday extended to June 23 the deadline for bondholders to participate in the buyback of its 8.375 percent bonds maturing in 2018, according to a securities filing.

So far investors holding $272.5 million worth of the bonds, or 47.24 percent of the principal, have accepted the offer, which originally expired on May 31, said the company known as Petrobras. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)