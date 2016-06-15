BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
SAO PAULO, June 15 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Wednesday extended to June 23 the deadline for bondholders to participate in the buyback of its 8.375 percent bonds maturing in 2018, according to a securities filing.
So far investors holding $272.5 million worth of the bonds, or 47.24 percent of the principal, have accepted the offer, which originally expired on May 31, said the company known as Petrobras. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.