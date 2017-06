SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazil's state oil company Petrobras said on Thursday it had found a new offshore reservoir of "good quality" oil located outside the first cluster of discoveries in the Santos Basin presalt.

The new well, known informally as Dolomita Sul, is located north of the Lula field, 177 kilometers (110 miles) off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state, Petrobras said in a security filing. Petrobras holds exclusive rights to the block.