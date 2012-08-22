* Well confirms existence of oil of 38 degrees API
BRASILIA Aug 22 Brazil's state-led giant
Petrobras and IBV Brasil completed drilling a well in
the country's offshore Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, striking oil and
confirming the extent of a previous discovery in the same area.
The well, drilled on a prospect known as "Barra 1", is in
the BM-SEAL-11 block off Brazil's northeastern state of Sergipe
and is 10 kilometers southeast of "Barra", the first discovery
in the block.
The latest well confirms the existence of oil of 38 degrees
on the American Petroleum Institute (API) scale in reservoirs
that run between 5,460 and 5,500 meters below the sea.
Petrobras said the consortium will continue operations in
the area to confirm the extension of the new discovery.
As the operator, Petrobras owns 60 percent of the BM-SEAL-11
block while IBV Brasil owns the rest.
(Reporting By Alonso Soto and Jeb Blount; Editing by Bernard
Orr)