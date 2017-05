SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday that an injunction blocking the sale of its gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) to a group led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc has been overturned.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a securities filing that it plans to continue with NTS divestiture. The group led by Brookfield agreed to pay $5.2 billion for the unit in September. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)