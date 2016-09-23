UPDATE 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road, says open to everyone
* Xi touts Silk Road as the new way to boost global development
Sept 23 A consortium including Brookfield Infrastructure said it agreed to buy a 90 percent stake in the operator of a natural gas transmission system in Brazil from Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) for about $5.2 billion.
Brookfield-managed entities will hold a controlling interest in the consortium, which also includes China's CIC Capital Corp and Singapore's GIC Private Ltd, which are clients of Brookfield Asset Management.
Brookfield Infrastructure's investment will be a minimum of about 20 percent of the deal, while Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to participate initially for a roughly 30 percent interest in the consortium.
Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) operates a pipeline system that transports natural gas in south-central Brazil, connecting Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Minas Gerais with natgas coming from Bolivia and Brazil's offshore oil and gas fields. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Xi touts Silk Road as the new way to boost global development
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China's new Silk Road plan is open to everyone, including Africa and Europe. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Yawen Chen; Writing by Ben Blanchard)