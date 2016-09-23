BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said problems with its LNG regasification terminal in Ceara state and a nearby thermoelectric plant could put at risk its plans to sell the assets as part of a massive divestiture program.
Documents shown to Reuters by the oil company said the Ceara state infrastructure secretariat plans to use the area of the LNG terminal for other purposes, which could prompt the company to mothball the thermoelectric and regasification plants. (Reporting by Reese Ewing, editing by G Crosse)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: