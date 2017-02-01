UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
BRASILIA Feb 1 Brazil's federal audit court on Wednesday postponed a decision regarding asset sales by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, leaving in place a court order blocking new deals in the company's divestment program.
The order has prevented Petrobras, as the company is known, from signing any new asset sales, while allowing the company to proceed with five deals in their final stages worth around $3.3 billion. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy)
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)