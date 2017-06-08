SAO PAULO, June 8 A Brazilian court upheld a
ruling that allowed Petróleo Brasileiro SA to proceed
with the sale of its gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do
Sudeste SA (NTS), the state-controlled oil company said in a
Thursday securities filing.
In March, a federal court lifted an injunction barring the
sale of NTS to a group of investors led by Canada's Brookfield
Asset Management Inc for $5.2 billion.
Separately, a court also suspended until Sept. 11 an earlier
decision prohibiting Petrobras, as the company is known, to
proceed with the sale of its Três Lagoas fertilizer unit, the
filing said.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa and Bruno Federowski; Writing by
Bruno Federowski)