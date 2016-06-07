SAO PAULO, June 7 Petróleo Brasileiro SA, the
world's most indebted oil firm, has kicked off the sale of a
network of liquefied natural gas terminals and thermal power
plants, as part of efforts by Brazil's state-controlled oil
company to cut debt.
In a securities filing on Tuesday, Petrobras said
that no sale accord has yet been signed. Petrobras aims to
divest about $15 billion in non-essential assets by the end of
the year, in a bid to cut some of the company's $130 billion
debt burden.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Richard Chang)