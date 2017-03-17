By Marta Nogueira
BRASILIA, March 16 A regional oil workers' union
said on Thursday that an injunction freezing sales of assets by
Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras, including its fuels
distribution unit, will continue to block divestiture, despite
an audit court ruling allowing sales to go ahead.
Brazil's federal audit court TCU on Wednesday allowed
Petroleo Brasileiro SA to proceed with its divestment
program, but required the company to restart the processes in
all but two projects.
The TCU ruling overturned an injunction that suspended sales
in December and would allow Petrobras to proceed with the sale
of a controlling stake in BR Distribuidora.
However, the lawyer for the Sindipetro-AL/SE union, Raquel
Sousa, said the union's injunction obtained in the state of
Sergipe remained in effect.
"BR Distribuidora still cannot be sold. The TCU ruling does
not overrule previous judicial decision," she told Reuters.
Petrobras did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Besides the distribution company, the injunction has blocked
the sale of the Baúna and Tartaruga Verde oil fields, the Baúna
states of Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Sergipe, Bahia and
Espírito Santo.
"The National Oil Workers Federation's fight against the
sale of Petrobras assets continues," Sousa said.
The injunction issued in November forced Petrobras to
suspend talks with Karoon Gas Australia Ltd on the sale of a 100
percent stake in the 45,000 barrels-per-day Bauna field, in the
Santos Basin, and a 50 percent interest in Tartaruga Verde,
still in development, in the Campos Basin.
Karoon said in a statement that it understood that Petrobras
is continuing with court proceedings to have the injunction
lifted. It said the TCU decision was "separate and distinct"
from the Sergipe court proceedings against Petrobras.
(Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)