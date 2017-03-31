SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazil's Petróleo Brasileiro SA will decide in up to two weeks which assets it will put up for sale as part of a divestment plan, the state-controlled oil company said in a Friday securities filing.

Earlier this month, Brazil's federal audit court forced Petrobras, as the firm is known, to restart most of the program from scratch, imposing additional phases to the sale process. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Laier)